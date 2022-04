With the unprecedented rise in energy prices, perhaps if we had better insulation for our homes, it might be less of an issue.

But instead, the UK has some of the most “leaky” homes in Europe – a combination of the age of our houses and flats, including some new builds too.

Retro-fitting is expensive and there’s a shortage of skilled workers, as well as government support to make homes energy efficient.

We have visited some of those affected.