Could mixing two vaccines be more effective?

A trial is underway to find the effects of giving people a mix of two different vaccines – which could be of significant help if there are disruptions to supplies.

It comes as new figures show that positive Covid tests in England have fallen by 29 percent in a week.

The latest government figures show a further 915 deaths have been reported in the latest available 24-hour period, bringing the UK total to 110,250. And there have been another 20,000 new cases in the UK.

469,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, bringing the total to almost 10.5m people who have received their first dose of a jab. That’s one in five of all adults in the UK.