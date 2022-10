The game is up for Liz Truss, that’s the verdict of one former Tory minister and not the message the prime minister will want to hear, hours before the markets open in Asia.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has insisted Liz Truss is in charge, in an effort to calm the markets and quell backbench disquiet.

But with the average Labour lead in opinion polls now 26 points, the Tories will be doing all they can to stave off the prospect of another general election.