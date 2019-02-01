Could former mining towns help government clinch Brexit deal?

Labour MPs in Brexit-supporting areas are being warned not to do any deals with the Government to support Theresa May’s deal, after the Prime Minister was accused of trying to bribe members in coalmining communities by offering a package of investment for their areas, although Downing Street denied it amounted to ‘cash for votes’.

We have been in Blyth, in Northumberland, to ask the local MP and former miner Ronnie Campbell if he might be tempted by such a deal.