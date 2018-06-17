Cost of rebuilding Glasgow School of Art could top £100 million

The cost of rebuilding Glasgow’s much loved School of Art could be at least £100m, experts say – describing the damage caused by Friday’s fire as “overwhelming”.

Channel 4 News approached the company carrying out the restoration work at the Mackintosh building – Kier – to ask about the sprinkler system. In a statement they said they are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in their investigation and as such “it would be inappropriate to comment further”.

North of England Correspondent Clare Fallon reports from Glasgow.