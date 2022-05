Given the gloom over rocketing fuel bills and rising inflation, it can be no surprise that families are tightening their belts.

Now it’s starting to hit the economy – which shrank 0.1% in March. The cabinet met in Stoke-on-Trent today, with the prime minister and chancellor apparently warming to the idea of a windfall tax on big energy companies.

But can they reverse the slump in consumer confidence and prevent a full-blown recession?