Cost of living crisis: Survey paints ‘grim picture’, says Living Wage Foundation director

The cost of living crisis means the lowest-paid workers in the UK are skipping meals, falling behind on bills and increasingly using foodbanks according to a new survey by the Living Wage Foundation.

A poll of 2,000 workers who earn less than the real living wage, a measure set by an independent body which reflects the current cost of living, found that more than half – that’s equivalent to 2.7 million workers – report using a food bank in the last 12 months.

More than 40% – that’s some two million people – are now regularly skipping meals for financial reasons, the poll said.

A third report that they can’t afford to heat their homes – that’s up 9% since January, the survey said.

We were joined by Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation.