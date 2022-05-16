Cost of living crisis: Ofgem proposes more regular reviews of energy price cap

The energy regulator is considering whether to review the price cap four times a year instead of twice, which could see millions of households facing far more uncertainty over their bills.

Ofgem said it would protect beleaguered energy providers after a period in which several suppliers collapsed – and they said customers could see a quicker return if prices fall.

But campaigners argue it could mean bills going up during the coldest months of the year, and are calling for more support to help struggling families.

Emily Wither reports.