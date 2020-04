Beyond the short term economic crisis, it looks likely that women, younger workers and the low-paid will be most damaged by the shutting down of large parts of the economy.

The battle to beat the coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on the economy. Debenhams has said it is set to go into administration in a bid to help it survive during the lockdown – 20,000 jobs are at stake.

Beyond the short term economic crisis, it looks likely that women, younger workers and the low-paid will be most damaged by the shutting down of large parts of the economy.