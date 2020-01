A special flight will leave the Chinese city of Wuhan later tonight – bringing back the Britons trapped at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

They’ll be accompanied by military doctors – who’ll take them to an NHS facility in the North West where they’ll be quarantined for the next 14 days.

All this to avoid any chance of the virus spreading in Britain, where so far there have been no confirmed cases.

The World Health Organisation has declared it a global emergency.