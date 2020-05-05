Coronavirus contact tracing explained – as NHS launches app on Isle of Wight

One group of retired GPs has organised volunteers to run a pilot track and trace programme in Sheffield.

If the trial of the NHS track and trace app proves successful it will be rolled out later this month – and along with it, a crucial 18,000-strong team of contact tracers, still to be fully recruited.

In the meantime, one group of retired GPs has organised volunteers to run a pilot programme in Sheffield. Their aim is to show how important old fashioned shoe leather epidemiology can be.