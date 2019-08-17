Corbyn outlines plan to save Britain’s high streets

Jeremy Corbyn says he has a plan to save Britain’s high streets from a retail apocalypse and promises to reclaim abandoned shops and “revive” Britain’s town centres.

His visit to Bolton today looked decidedly like electioneering, as the Labour Leader continues to put himself forward for the role of caretaker Prime Minister, rather than a compromise candidate like Harriet Harman or Ken Clarke.

That’s in spite of yet another senior Conservative, Oliver Letwin, refusing to back his plan. Our North of England Correspondent Clare Fallon has this.