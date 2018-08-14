Channel 4 News
14 Aug 2018

Corbyn on wreath at Palestinian cemetery

Another day, another shift in the row over what Jeremy Corbyn was doing in 2014 in a Tunis cemetery containing the graves of Palestinian fighters killed by Israel.

Yesterday Mr Corbyn said he was present but didn’t think he was actually involved when a wreath was laid for those suspected of involvement in the Munich massacre of 1972.

Today the Labour leader told us he did lay a wreath because he’d wanted to see a “fitting memorial” to all victims of terror.