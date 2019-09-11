Corbyn and Watson clash over referendum

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Splits at the top of the Labour Party burst into the open today as deputy leader Tom Watson openly defied Jeremy Corbyn by saying that there should be another referendum before a general election.
The Labour leader wants to have a general election first, but Mr Watson said a new referendum was the only way through what he said was the “Brexit chaos”, adding that his party should unambiguously be seen to be in favour of remaining in the EU.