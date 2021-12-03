Cops on Trial – sexual misconduct and the police

On today’s podcast we speak to the investigative journalist Ellie Flynn about the widespread police sexual misconduct and police-perpetrated domestic abuse in the UK.

Since the murder of Sarah Everard, it has come to light that a number of police officers abuse their positions to target women, and a recent episode of Channel 4’s Dispatches programme revealed the shocking scale of that abuse.

In the past four years, nearly 2,000 police officers, special constables and PCSOs in the UK have been accused of some form of sexual misconduct.

Dispatches interviewed dozens of women who were victims, and the programme asked whether enough was being done to investigate these crimes.

And a warning – this podcast contains themes that some listeners may find distressing.

