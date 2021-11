Glasgow might have thrown open its doors to the rest of the world here at COP26, but in reality the sheer struggle with visas, vaccinations and intercontinental travel have stopped some people getting here at all.

And for many of the indigenous people who hail from some of the most remote places on earth, it’s an ongoing search for a proper place to stay.

We went to meet the people of the Minga Indigena, who’ve travelled here from across the Americas.