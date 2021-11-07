COP excludes indigenous climate activists, say critics

The most exclusionary summit ever.

That’s the cry from critics here at the Cop26 climate conference – with a series of complaints from lack of diversity to problems with access.

Now this programme has learned that one campaigner who was accredited as an official observer got thrown out of a meeting involving the Chancellor Rishi Sunak – after treasury officials pointed her out to UN security guards, citing public order concerns.

But what does her case say about claims that campaigners are being denied a voice at the summit?