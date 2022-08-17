Contaminated blood scandal survivors to receive interim compensation

Thousands of survivors of the contaminated blood scandal have been awarded interim compensation payments after the government agreed to grant £100,000 to the surviving victims, as well as bereaved partners.

Boris Johnson said that, while nothing would make up for the pain and suffering caused, the payments would be made available as quickly as possible.

More than 2,400 people died after receiving contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s – in the biggest treatment scandal in NHS history.