Conservative tax hikes ‘disproportionately put on business‘, says economics editor

The new Minister of Levelling Up has been painting himself as the life and soul of the party this afternoon, bounding on stage at conference to the tune of Abba and favourably comparing his antics in an Aberdeen nightclub to a speech by Sir Keir Starmer.

The point of all of this was to highlight the Tories’ pledge to improve people’s lives, which Mr Gove denied was a “left wing idea”.

We spoke to Sebastian Payne, who is Whitehall editor for the Financial Times, and Kate Andrews, who is the economics editor for The Spectator.