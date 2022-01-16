Conservative Party chairman admits ‘failings’ at 10 Downing Street

The Conservative Party chairman has admitted there were “failings” at 10 Downing Street, claiming that Boris Johnson would seek to “address the underlying culture” that led to the partygate scandal.

But he rejected the idea that it was a resigning matter. Reports claim that the prime minister is preparing a series of major policy documents to win back support – said to be dubbed “operation red meat” – including a plan to freeze the BBC licence fee for two years before getting rid of it altogether.