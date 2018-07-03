Conservative MP proposes compensation scheme for rail commuters

The new train timetables have meant a miserable few weeks for commuters, and the hot weather is only adding to frayed nerves. It’s led to calls for the railways to be re-nationalised, and even for the Transport Secretary to step down. Now one Conservative MP is proposing a new compensation scheme that would pay out automatically to all season-ticket holders who suffer delays. Bim Afolami’s private member’s bill will go before parliament tomorrow. We went to Hitchin to see if it’ll be enough to placate his constituents.