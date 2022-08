Penny Mordaunt, who received a lot of backing herself from Tory MPs, has announced she is supporting Liz Truss.

The two Conservative candidates still vying to be the next prime minister are in Devon tonight – taking questions from Tory party members at a hustings in Exeter.

Liz Truss has been on stage spelling out her policies on tax, and a new scheme to encourage more European farm workers to come to the UK.

Rishi Sunak is on stage now, selling his latest pledge – a 4p cut to income tax.