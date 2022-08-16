Concerns raised over lack of support for body dysmorphic disorder sufferers

Around 1 in 50 people in the UK are affected by body dysmorphic disorder – a mental health condition influencing the way they perceive their appearance.

The impact on their lives is often crippling, and yet there’s only one specialist centre in the whole country to treat the disorder.

The wait for treatment can be long, and doctors say that alongside a shortage of support can also be a lack of safeguards to stop sufferers from getting cosmetic surgery – a concern highlighted by MPs in a recent health select committee report.