Scientists at the University of Oxford have started a clinical trial of an antiviral drug they’re hoping could reduce the length of symptoms for monkeypox.

Tecovirimat was first created to treat smallpox, but the same team of researchers behind the covid recovery trial have been testing whether it could be used to treat monkeypox symptoms.

The latest figures show there have been more than 3,300 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK since the outbreak started.