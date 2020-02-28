Climate crisis debate: what are the solutions?

We debate the climate emergency, particularly in light of the recent flooding of large areas of England and Wales and developments like the High Court ruling on Heathrow expansion.

What are the right policy responses and are world leaders acting fast enough?

Joining us for the debate is Jess Nicholls, a young climate activist from Devon who’s campaigned alongside Greta Thunberg and was here for today’s strike, Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist from Reading University, the mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees, and Conservative MP Harriet Baldwin, whose West Worcestershire constituency is suffering severe flooding in several areas.