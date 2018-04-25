Clarence Mitchell – the new face of Cambridge Analytica

The forecast for the next 5 days
He’s come out fighting: PR man Clarence Mitchell is now the public face of Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the heart of the Facebook data harvesting scandal. Just two days into the job, he gave a feisty press conference, accusing the media of portraying the firm as “some Bond villain”. And he’s robustly denied claims that data harvested from Facebook users could have been used to influence voters to back Brexit or Trump.