Police have released new images of the suspect still on the run after a chemical attack on a mother and her 3 and 8-year-old daughters in south London.

35-year-old Abdul Shokoor Ezedi – who’s from Newcastle – was last seen boarding a Victoria line tube train south from King’s Cross around an hour and a half after the attack in Clapham. It’s emerged that he was granted asylum despite being convicted of sexual assault and exposure in 2018.