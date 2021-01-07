‘Clap for Carers’ returns as ‘Clap for Heroes’

The revived Clap for Heroes is the new version of the Clap for Carers, which provided a rallying point for the country during the pandemic’s first wave last Spring.

It’s now been re-designed to celebrate the contribution of all key workers, as well as parents homeschooling their kids. The decision to revive it has not been without controversy.

Some medical professionals say they’d rather people stick to the social distancing rules and stay at home. But others have decided to brave the chilly January night.