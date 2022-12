Passport control staff at Britain’s main airports are to go on strike for eight days over Christmas and New Year.

The announcement of the latest mass actions came as the Prime Minister accused unions of being “unreasonable” and said he was working on further measures to limit the impact of industrial action.

Speaking in the Commons Rishi Sunak said he would bring in “tough new laws” to protect people from strikes. Downing Street has yet to supply details of what this would mean.