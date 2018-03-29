Chris Grayling: ‘The Electoral Commission has already investigated Vote Leave and says it’s fine’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling who was a leading supporter of the Vote Leave campaign, discusses the allegations made by a whistle blower that Vote Leave may have cheated during the EU referendum campaign.
And on those points raised in that interview – Vote Leave say their conduct was entirely legal and proper – and that they have twice been cleared on this matter by the Electoral Commission. AIQ say they work in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements.