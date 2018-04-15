Charity transforms mental health units with art

NHS buildings – inside and out – can be uninspiring, even bleak places. But now a charity is transforming secure and locked mental health units by bringing what they call ‘museum quality art’ on to the wards. Hospital Rooms was set up by two artists, after a close friend was sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Commissioning world class artists including Anish Kapor and Julian Opie, they have so far placed paintings and murals in psychiatric units, a dementia ward and an adolescent mental health unit.