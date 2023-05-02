Channel 4 News launches permanent Leeds newsroom as it becomes the first prime time news programme to co-present from two locations

Channel 4 News today launches its permanent newsroom in Leeds, with the daily bulletin set to be delivered from two national newsrooms as the broadcaster expands its commitment to nations and regions coverage.

The new studio comes to air tonight from 7pm, featuring for the first time insight and analysis from Channel 4 News’ new data correspondent Ciaran Jenkins, anchored by long-standing presenter Jackie Long, with a special focus on the state of UK education.

Channel 4 News has been operating in Leeds since early 2022, with daily programming from its temporary studio.

This new venture, in the heart of the city, will significantly increase its presence in the region, driven by a growing newsroom team and a second digital unit to support the programme’s data-driven output. It will become the first national evening news programme to co-present from two locations.

The newsroom, flanked by the recently appointed Head of Regions Sunita Bhatti, Deputy Head of Home News Sally Chesworth and Communities Editor Darshna Soni, will give Channel 4 News a further platform for social affairs coverage and investigations – already at the centre of the programme’s rich history.

Meanwhile, cutting-edge studio facilities will support the delivery of its data-led journalism, with Leeds the focal point for rich insight on some of the biggest stories of the day, supported by the programme’s award-winning FactCheck unit.

This studio serves as a reminder of the programme’s commitment to and investment in regional production, contributing significantly to the rapidly evolving local, cultural economy in the city.

Today the programme announces a special collaboration with the University of Leeds, donating high-performance equipment and technology from its temporary studio to its School of Media and Communication.

Esme Wren, Editor of Channel 4 News, said:

“Tonight we launch our new studio in Leeds – a project many years in the making, we’re delighted to finally be bringing it to life as we significantly expand our presence across the UK. With two national newsrooms to deliver the daily bulletin, this new venture is a visible investment in the region, marking our clear commitment to storytelling from across the country, alongside giving us a new home for our data-driven journalism. As we come to air, I want to say a huge thank you to the whole Channel 4 News team who have worked tirelessly to make this happen”.

Kristyn Gorton, Head of the School of Media and Communication, University of Leeds, said:

“We are very grateful for C4 News’ kind donation, and would like to thank Head of Regions, Sunita Bhatti, and the rest of the C4 News team in Leeds for the opportunity to utilise such a well-recognised TV set. It will be put to good use by students and staff within The School of Media and Communication and I know they’re already looking forward to using it on the BA Journalism newsdays.”

Louisa Compton, Head of News & Current Affairs & Specialist, said:

“Today’s launch of the permanent studio officially makes Channel 4 News the first prime news programme to co-present from two locations – demonstrating Channel 4’s commitment to Nations and Regions and representing the whole of the UK. It will bring more authentic regional voices to our news coverage, deliver more opportunities to people in the region and help ensure we continue to provide the best news coverage for our audiences.”

Rachel Corp, CEO of ITN, said:

“Our Channel 4 News’ Leeds studio puts state-of-the-art digital technology and connectivity at the heart of the award-winning coverage for which we are known.

“ITN’s newsrooms are committed to reflecting the experience of people across the UK and our investment in Channel 4 News’ Leeds operation and the content teams based there will significantly deepen our roots in communities across the north of England and enrich our coverage for viewers right across the nation.”