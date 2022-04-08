Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife to pay UK tax on overseas income, reports say

It has been reported that the chancellor of the exchequer’s wife will now pay tax in the UK on her overseas income.

Until now, the chancellor’s explanations for his wife not paying UK tax on those earnings had included the suggestion that she has to have non-dom status to remain an Indian citizen.

Rishi Sunak also said it’s part of a misogynistic smear coming from his political enemies.

The first of these has been questioned by tax experts.

As for the second? Rishi Sunak’s opponents are clearly enjoying his embarrassment, and that includes some of his fellow Tory MPs.

But not, apparently, the prime minister, who today denied any involvement in any leaking or briefing about his next door neighbour.