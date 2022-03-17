CEO sacks 800 staff from P&O Ferries in video call

“Your last day of employment is today” – sacked, in an instant and over Zoom.
Eight hundred seafaring crew at P&O Ferries.
Perhaps their only inkling something was wrong, came when they were told to return to port.
The actual announcement, delivered in a matter of minutes, left them reeling.
On land, van loads of cheaper agency staff were waiting to replace them.
The company said they had no choice after suffering multi-million pound losses.
The government called the tactics “completely unacceptable”.