Care homes struggling to keep their residents safe during coronavirus outbreak

Across the UK, care homes are struggling to keep their residents safe during coronavirus outbreak

Across the UK, care homes are struggling on a number of fronts – to keep their residents safe while trying to source appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and testing for staff members.

At her daily press conference, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the death of a home care worker from Dumbarton. In another Scottish care home, 16 residents died.

The First Minister was also asked more questions about the behaviour of Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood who resigned last night.