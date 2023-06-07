Can weight loss injection tackle UK’s £40bn obesity bill?

GPs in England may start offering weight-loss injections to some patients to target obesity.

The drug, Wegovy, blunts people’s appetites and was approved for NHS use in March.

Rishi Sunak, who has announced a £40 million pilot scheme to improve access to weight management services, said the injections could be a “game-changer”.

64% of adults in the UK are overweight or obese and obesity costs the NHS in England £6.5bn a year.

But experts warn these so-called “skinny jabs”, which are used widely in the US, and by many celebrities, aren’t a quick fix.

Professor Paul Gately from Leeds Beckett University’s Obesity Institute joins Cathy in the studio.