Can the UK vaccinate its way out of the Covid crisis?

Throughout the pandemic, Paddy Worrall and his award-winning Channel 4 News FactCheck team have crunched the data and the challenged government soundbites, and he joins us today to discuss how to vaccinate a nation.

Once again we’re in lockdown, as the coronavirus pandemic rips through the country. It seems that our only hope is the vaccine, but do we have enough of it? And how long will it take to vaccinate enough people that life can return to normal?

Sources: ITN, LBC

