Liz Truss has just two years before her progress – or lack of it – is judged by the public at a general election.

But while Labour hopes to flip many of the Northern seats won by Boris Johnson from blue back to red, Ms Truss will also need to keep hold of Tory strongholds across the south of the country – the so-called “Blue Wall” – where the Liberal Democrats have inflicted a string of recent byelection defeats.