The Queen has expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to become the Queen consort when Prince Charles becomes king – calling on the public to support them both.

The 95-year-old monarch issued a special message, along with new photos showing her at work in Sandringham, to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Prince Charles paid his own tribute to his wife Camilla, describing her as his “steadfast support”.

We were joined by the royal affairs commentator Peter Hunt.