Calls grow for UK government to give people the second vaccine dose quicker

“We are giving 200 vaccinations every minute,” Matt Hancock told MPs, as latest figures showed around two million people got their first dose in the last week – hitting the government’s target.

But new evidence on infections in care homes, where residents have had their jab, has increased concerns over the decision to delay the second dose – and whether this leaves the most vulnerable people without enough protection.

The latest 24-hour figures say a further 1,280 people have died, bringing the UK total to 94,580.

As of 9am yesterday there have been another 37,892 new cases in the UK and 363,508 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, the highest 24-hour figure so far.