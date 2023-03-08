Calls for urgent action over unregulated accommodation for vulnerable care leavers

“I don’t want another family going through what we’ve been through”: a tragic plea from the aunt of a teenager stabbed to death while in care.

18-year-old Lance Scott Walker was killed by another teenager Idris Hassan. Both boys were under the care of their local councils and had been housed in unregulated accommodation.

There’s been a 23 per cent rise in the last year in the number of children living in such placements.

An inquest jury has uncovered a litany of mistakes that led to the killing. Now the coroner is warning that unless the government regulates all such accommodation more vulnerable teenagers could die.