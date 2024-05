The families of people who have died while taking an antipsychotic drug have told Channel 4 News there needs to be a wholesale change in how it’s monitored. Around 37,000 people in the UK are prescribed clozapine, which is primarily used to treat drug-resistant schizophrenia.

Its benefits are huge, but it’s a high-risk medicine and without proper monitoring those risks can be fatal. The drug has been linked to some 400 deaths a year since its approval for use here.