27 Jan 2019

Calls for better complaints process in co-working spaces

By

Think cool urban design and a self consciously hipster, post-millennial culture: co-working spaces which allow different entrepreneurs to work side by side in shared offices are popping up around the country.

The ultimate hot-desk lifestyle is rapidly growing more popular, thanks to the rise in self-employment. But without any traditional structures in place – there’s no way to deal with complaints about fellow workers or conditions – sparking demands for proper regulation.