Contains distressing content.
20 Oct 2022

Call for new offence for failure to report child abuse

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

The sexual abuse of children is an “epidemic that leaves tens of thousands of victims in its poisonous wake”, according to a seven-year inquiry into institutional failings in England and Wales.

The inquiry has called for new laws which would compel anyone in a position of trust to report child sexual abuse and a national compensation scheme for victims.

Our social affairs editor Jackie Long has been speaking to some of those who survived sexual abuse – They’ve waived their right to anonymity to tell this programme what they make of the inquiry.

Warning: This report contains distressing testimony.

For support, visit channel4.com/support