Cabinet Office accidentally publishes home addresses of New Year Honours recipients

The Cabinet Office has been forced to issue an apology – after accidentally posting the home addresses of New Year Honours recipients – including celebrities, police officers and politicians.
They said the information had been removed as soon as possible – and are investigating how it happened. This year’s list contained some household names – like Sir Elton John and the cricketer Ben Stokes – but also plenty of unsung heroes.