British Sculptor Anish Kapoor unveils new exhibition of outdoor sculptures

In March before the lockdown the celebrated British sculptor Anish Kapoor was about to open a huge exhibition in the grounds of an 18th-century country house in East Anglia.

It was all conceived before the latest Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the discussions about the history of slavery they provoked.

It finally opens this weekend and provides an exuberant escape from the lockdown.

Jon Snow has been to see it and to talk to Kapoor about his work and how these last few months have changed us.