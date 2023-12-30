British Army officer becomes world’s fastest woman to ski South Pole solo

British Army medical officer Preet Chandi, has become the world’s fastest woman to complete a solo unsupported South Pole ski expedition.

Having set off from the Hercules Inlet on the Ronne Ice Shelf on the 26th of November, Ms Chandi arrived at the South Pole just two days ago, covering over 700 miles of Antarctic ice in just under 32 days. The milestone beat the time previously set by Canadian Caroline Côté in January by a day and 14 hours.

We spoke to her from the South Pole and began by asking if her record was official yet.