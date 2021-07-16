Britain’s second homes “crisis”

Our home affairs correspondent Andy Davies has visited towns in Wales where some say that second home ownership is a threat to their very identity.

Many dream of owning a second home – especially as the workforce ditches the office, and people consider alternative living and working arrangements.

But what if your second home was driving up property prices, making buying a home impossible for local people, or endangering the language and culture of the area?

