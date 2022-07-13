Britain’s next PM – Your chance to get involved

As the Conservative Party prepares to elect a new leader, this live debate will ask: who should be Britain’s next prime minister?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts the first live televised debate, with all of the candidates still in the running for the top job facing questions from a studio audience.

After Boris Johnson’s dramatic resignation, the race is on to follow him into Number 10.

And with the most diverse field of candidates ever, it’s a wide open field.

This is your chance to get involved as a member of the audience, watching the first debate live with the chance to put your question to the candidates.

To apply, click here and fill in the form.