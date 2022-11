Rishi Sunak has firmly rejected the idea of any Swiss style deal on Brexit which would see the UK aligning with EU rules – insisting Brexit was “already delivering enormous benefits and opportunities”. Mr Sunak told the country’s biggest business group, the CBI – that he wanted to tackle illegal immigration.

But the CBI chief called on politicians to be practical about the issue – and change the rules to help fill a million job vacancies which UK workers are not taking up.